COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home in Colleton County suffered major damage after it was hit by a lightning bolt on Sunday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the fire happened in the 900 block of Pynes Community Road.

Fire officials said the chimney was hit by a lightning strike as thunderstorms passed through the county.

Occupants of the home evacuated safely ahead of calling 911.

Crews arrived and saw fire and dense smoke venting from the roof.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The fire had already spread throughout the home by the time crews knocked down the blaze.

Officials said the inside and middle of the home suffered heavy to substantial damage, however, several other rooms were saved.

Crews were on the scene for over three hours for overhaul.