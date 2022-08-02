COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County suffered damages after an apparent electrical fire on Sunday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the fire happened along the 12700 block of Mount Carmel Road, just before 1:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke emitting from the roof of the double-wide mobile home.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

“Firefighters deployed multiple handlines to the residence and pulled the ceiling in one room to reach the fire,” officials said. “Crews found electrical wiring in the attic space had burned and spread to nearby roof joists.”

The fire was contained at its source, no injuries were reported and all personal belongings were saved.