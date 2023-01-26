WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Friends-themed blood drive with The Blood Connection in February.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office wants you to “Be a Community Friend” and donate blood in exchange for a $20 e-gift card and an additional $30 e-gift card.

Donors will also receive a Friends-themed character sticker to post on social media as a bonus.

The blood drive is happening on February 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the sheriff’s office located at 394 Mable T. Willis Boulevard.

Walk-ups are welcome however appointments are encouraged.

Click here to make an appointment.