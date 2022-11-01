COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to assist with taking dogs to an event on Johns Island this Sunday.

Dia de los Perros is being held at the Tattooed Moose on Maybank Highway from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy a costume contest, live music, food and drink, vendors, and adoptable dogs from various local animal shelters.

Colleton County Animal Services is hoping to take 10 dogs to the event and needs volunteers to transport the dogs and help out at the event.

Volunteers can sign up for any of the following jobs:

Dog transport: Load crates/dogs into vehicles and take dogs to/from the event, unload dogs, wipe out crates if necessary. 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. transporting to event. 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. transporting from event.

Event set up: Load event items into vehicles, transport to event location, set up at event. 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Adoption counselor: Greet visitors, offer information/answer questions about dogs, assist with adoption applications, process payments, hand out adoption packets, bring necessary materials back to shelter after event. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dog wrangler: safely walk dogs throughout the event, make sure dogs have water, clean up crates, monitor interactions. 12:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Event take down: Break down event items, load into vehicles, and return items to shelter. 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



To volunteer, email lclark@colletoncounty.org.