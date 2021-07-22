Colleton County Animal Services over capacity, not accepting owner surrenders

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo, a kitten is seen in LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Animal Services shelter in Chamblee, Ga, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

COLLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services on Thursday announced that they are over capacity and currently unable to accept owner surrenders.

The organization said that their “staff and volunteers are working so hard to care for all of the pets in [their] care,” but the increasing volume is not sustainable.

Colleton County Animal Services asked those considering surrendering pets to use the shelter as a last resort and suggested the following:

Asking friends/family if they would like to adopt the pet — Facebook is a good resource.

adoptapet.com

getyourpet.com

To donate supplies, checkout the shelter’s wish lists on Amazon and Chewy.

To foster an animal, fill out this application and send it back to fosters4ccas@gmail.com