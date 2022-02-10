Colleton County Animal Shelter hosting cat-a-thon

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Animal Shelter is working to place cats and kittens in loving homes.

The shelter is hosting a cat-a-thon on at the Walterboro Tractor Supply store from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Adoption fees are being cut in half, so all cats are $35.

The animals are all spayed/neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped.

Those interested in a cat that can’t make it to Saturday’s event can visit the Colleton County Animal Shelter at 33 Poor Farm Road Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.