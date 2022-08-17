COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to assist with some tasks around its shelter.

The shelter shared a plea on Facebook calling for members of the community to assist with laundry and dishes for a few hours per week to free up staff “to work on other tasks that serve our lifesaving goals.”

Colleton County Animal Services said its biggest need is on Monday, Friday, and Saturday. “But the other days are helpful, too,” the shelter said.

Those interested in volunteering should send an email to volunteers4ccas@gmail.com.