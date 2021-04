In this July 11, 2019 photo, Frank Bartel, a 69-year-old resident of Gregory, Mich., looks at some bees at the Henry Ford farm in Superior Township, Mich. After retiring from Ford, where he had worked as an engineer, Bartel “moved out to the country” and decided to take up beekeeping. But he knew little about the practice, so he joined a local bee club. Bartel took both the online and hands-on portions of the Heroes to Hives program and enjoys beekeeping. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services is reminding beekeepers within the area to register their hives to protect them from mosquito spray.

The department plans to begin spraying for mosquitos soon and does not want to damage any nearby hives. Residents are asked to call (843) 893-2651 and leave a voicemail on the mosquito spray line.

Animal services will not spray within a quarter-mile of addresses with registered hives.