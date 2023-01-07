COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County councilman Walter Gene Whetsell died Wednesday evening. He was 86.

Whetsell served in the National Guard, worked for SCDOT, and served for 20 years as Colleton County’s first tax assessor.

Whetsell was elected to the Colleton County council in 2002 where he served on the Recreation Commission, Fire Commission, Planning Commission and represented the county on the Lowcountry Council of Governments. He sat on the council until January 2023.

“Gene’s life was an example of the values and virtues of hard work, personal responsibility, faith in God, devotion to family and love for Colleton County,” said his obiturary.

“Thank you for your support of the animals and staff over the years. See below for funeral arrangements,” wrote Colleton County Animal Society on Facebook.

A visitation will be held at the Colleton County High Performing Arts Center in Walterboro on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.