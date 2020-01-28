Colleton County deputies ask for help finding missing man

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Colleton County deputies say 55-year-old Michael R. Montijo was last seen Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, he may be suffering from medical issues.

Deputies say Montijo was last seen around 6:30 Sunday morning on Camp Buddy Road. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Montijo has salt and pepper hair and a goatee.

Authorities say he has the letters “mm” tattooed on his left hand. Montijo has a panther tattooed on his left forearm.

The Facebook post says Montijo may be wearing a camouflage Gortex military-style jacket and blue jeans.

If you see him or know where he may be, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.