Colleton County deputies ask the community to remain vigilant amid rise in catalytic converter thefts

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts and urge the community to remain vigilant and avoid being a victim.

Deputies say if you start your car and there is a loud roar, chances are someone has stolen your catalytic converter.

They say thieves steal the parts, which only take seconds to saw off a car, for their valuable metals.

According to the sheriff’s office, sport-utility vehicles are often targeted because they sit higher off the ground- making it easier for thieves to crawl underneath and saw off the converter.

“Residents can take specific safety measures to prevent catalytic converter theft like parking your vehicle in a garage when possible or in a well-lit area,” deputies said.

Those with security cameras are encourages to ensure they are working properly and facing towards your vehicle. You should also make sure there are no obstructions in the camera’s view.

“Security cameras are more affordable now than ever and are a great investment to help protect your home or business,” the agency said. “They also provide vital information to law enforcement if you happen to fall victim to a crime.”

If you have any information regarding recent thefts of catalytic converters, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.