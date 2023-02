COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday night.

No injuries were reported, but there was damage to property, according to the deputies.

Authorities said they are working to determine whether the shooting was related to the fatal shooting of a teenager that occurred Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.

