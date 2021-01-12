Colleton County deputies investigating shooting that critically injured woman Tuesday morning

RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during an altercation early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a home on Clatty Farm Road.

Both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the call and found the 36-year-old woman semi-conscious in the yard.

“The home was located a good distance from the road,” fire-rescue officials said. “A small child was also in the residence but was not injured.”

Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.