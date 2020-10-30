Colleton County deputies searching for 2 in Dollar General armed robbery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Dollar General on Thursday.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, two individuals came into the store on Ace Basin Pkwy. around 9:00 p.m.

One of the two pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money while the other distracted an employee, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects stole approximately $1,400 and then ran from the scene.

Deputies say no one was injured during the robbery.

Walterboro City’s K9 assisted in locating the individuals but were unsuccessful. Investigators are working to identify the individuals responsible for this incident.