Colleton County deputies searching for 2 men who fled after vehicle pursuit

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are searching for two black males who bailed out of a vehicle following a short pursuit.

Deputies say the suspects were last seen on foot in the area of Cleveland, Pine Needle and Jackson Street.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with multiple colors on it such as red, yellow and green, and has a beard.

The other suspect is wearing a white shirt.

Deputies say if you are in the area, use caution if approached by these individuals as they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at: 843-549-2211.