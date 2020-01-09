Colleton County deputies searching for missing juvenile sisters, may be in Dorchester County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are searching for missing juvenile sister who were last seen at their home the night of January 8th.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Kendal Rain Wiggins, 15 and her sister Sierra Taylor Wiggens, 8, were last seen at their home in Colleton County around 11:00 p.m.

Deputies say both could be in the area of Dorchester County.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.