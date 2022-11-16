COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two individuals about a deadly shooting.
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, who, they say, dropped off a teen at the emergency room entrance and fled from the hospital on Sunday.
The men were seen bringing the teen to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, CCSO said. The teen later died due to his injuries.
Deputies say the Ford truck may contain evidence pertinent to the shooting.
The 2008 Ford bears a South Carolina license plate (VAY240) and has large tires, chrome rims, and cab lights.
If located, deputies are asking the community to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.