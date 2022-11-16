COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two individuals about a deadly shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, who, they say, dropped off a teen at the emergency room entrance and fled from the hospital on Sunday.

The men were seen bringing the teen to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, CCSO said. The teen later died due to his injuries.

Ford truck seen at hospital

Deputies say the Ford truck may contain evidence pertinent to the shooting.

The 2008 Ford bears a South Carolina license plate (VAY240) and has large tires, chrome rims, and cab lights.

If located, deputies are asking the community to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.