COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Six years after a 19-year-old was found dead along a Colleton County road, deputies are still searching for answers.

The body of Prince Polite was recovered on the morning of May 17, 2017, in a wooded area on the side of Wiggins Road.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he had been shot multiple times.

During the investigation, Polite’s friends reportedly told deputies that he was planning to meet them at a McDonald’s on Lady’s Island on the evening of May 14.

Deputies said he called those friends around 10:50 p.m. to say he was almost there, but the teenager never showed up.

According to the sheriff’s office, Polite may have been in the Charleston area prior to his death as he was known to frequent a nightclub in the Red Top area.

“The Colleton Sheriff’s Office is committed to solving this murder and knows together, we can provide closure to families and bring the person(s) responsible to justice,” the agency said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.