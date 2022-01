COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County seized more than $200,000 in drugs through what it called ‘proactive policing efforts.’

Deputies have been committed to taking drugs off the street, according to sheriff Guerry Hill Jr.

Last year, they seized $204,008 in illegal drugs and confiscated 32 illegal drugs through their initiative.

Drugs included cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, and other narcotics.