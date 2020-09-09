Colleton County deputies seize over 40 bags of narcotics

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics during a search warrant execution.

According to CCSO, the search was carried out Friday at a location on the 170 block of Dream Lane.

CCSO “seized 40 pre-portioned bags of illegal substances, which tested positive for Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl…various assorted pills, over an ounce of Marijuana, and an illegal weapon.”

Three suspects were arrested.

Kristie Crosby (27) and April Boyce (46) are charged with possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute Heroin.

Jervey Chaplin (33) is charged with possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.