Colleton County deputies seize ‘thousands of grams of drugs’

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via CCSO

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the seizure of “thousands of grams of drugs” from a home.

Investigators with CCSO and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) secured a search warrant for the home following a traffic stop, according to CCSO.

The investigation yielded 1,051 grams of cocaine, 104 grams of crack cocaine, 184 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin, 91 ecstasy pills, and 87 hydrocodone pills.

Also seized were scales, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES