Colleton County deputies seize ‘thousands of grams of drugs’

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the seizure of “thousands of grams of drugs” from a home.

Investigators with CCSO and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) secured a search warrant for the home following a traffic stop, according to CCSO.

The investigation yielded 1,051 grams of cocaine, 104 grams of crack cocaine, 184 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin, 91 ecstasy pills, and 87 hydrocodone pills.

Also seized were scales, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.