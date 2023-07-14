COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is cracking down on unsafe driving with a series of checkpoints this weekend.

The sheriff’s office will partner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Network for selective enforcement throughout the county. Specific details on where the checkpoints will be located were not provided.

Deputies will check for valid driver’s licenses, possible impairment, proper child restraints, and other violations that may be visible.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area due to the increased presence of law enforcement.

There have been 11 traffic fatalities in Colleton County since January, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.