WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash with another motorist Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened on Bells Highway near Forest Circle around 3:00 p.m.

Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other details were provided.