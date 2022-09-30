COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) returned to OPCON 3 as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Colleton County EOC said the county had less than 100 reports of damages amid Hurricane Ian. In addition, officials said many damaged areas are now cleared and power is restored in many areas.

“While the weather conditions have improved, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways,” officials said.

Motorists are also informed to be aware of utility workers near roadways throughout the weekend.

Colleton County Solid Waste Landfill and convenience sites will return to normal operations on Saturday. Colleton Government offices will return to normal working hours on Monday, October 3.