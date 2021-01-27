Colleton County extending in-person instruction for second semester

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday announced a plan to bring students back for extended in-person instruction during the second semester.

Beginning February 4, students that elected to return to in-person classes four days per week will return on a staggered schedule.

Elementary school students will attend class from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle school students will attend class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

High school students will attend class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The following safety measures will be in effect to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Plexiglass partitions

Daily cleaning of schools/busses

Weekly disinfecting of schools/busses

Mask requirements for all students/staff/visitors

Daily temperature checks for students

Social distancing

CCSO plans to send out information on bus routes soon via email and phone.

Students that were placed on a waiting list will be contact by their schools on a case-by-case basis.