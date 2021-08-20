Colleton County family woke up to early morning fire, had no working smoke detectors

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family woke up to the smell of smoke in their Green Pond home early Thursday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, 9-1-1 received a report of smoke inside a home located along Springhill Road just after 3:31 a.m.

Firefighter paramedics arrived minutes later to find smoke pouring from the eaves around the doublewide mobile home.

Crews found the fire in the cabinets under the kitchen sink, which they say had spread to the adjoining cabinets.

“Fire was also found in the ceiling above the refrigerator, possibly from the same electrical circuit supplying the stove,” said fire-rescue officials. “Crews quickly knocked down the flames and removed some of the burning materials to the outside of the home.”

The residents were able to get out of the home safely. Most of their belongings were saved.

Officials say the home did not have any working smoke detectors.