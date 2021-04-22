Colleton County fire crews battle several brush fires amid ‘Red Flag Fire Alert’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews battled multiple fires in wooded areas on Wednesday.

They happened after the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide ‘Red Flag Fire Alert’ for both Wednesday and Thursday due to dry and windy conditions across the region.

Crews say the largest involved about 90-acres off Stocks Creek Road south of the Green Pond community. They believe high winds rekindled flames from a 500-acre prescribed burn that occurred several days prior.

“The flames burned north and east, jumping several fire lines and reached a workshop and equipment building on Stocks Creek Road,” said Fire-Rescue officials.

The fire destroyed the building and equipment that was inside. But firefighters were able to protect two homes and a barn that was on the property and prevented damage to those structures.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The SC Forestry Commission responded with one ranger in a brush truck and three fire plows to assist. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also brought in a tractor and brush fire unit.

Fire-rescue crews were on scene for four hours and Forestry units remained on location through the night.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported on Our Dream Lane east of Walterboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find a “fast-moving woods fire” that burned from a yard debris fire on an adjacent property. The fire damaged two vehicles and was threatening a mobile home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Firefighters requested additional units and a tractor from the Forestry Commission which helped them keep the fire contained to only a few acres.

They were able to extinguish the vehicles and kept the flames from reaching the mobile home.

Units were on scene for two hours.