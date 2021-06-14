Colleton County Fire-Rescue Crews join fellow firefighter on memorial walk

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighter Tom “Bull” Hill and crews with Colleton Fire-Rescue walked 17 miles in Firehood Foundation Walk.

Hill’s Carrying My Brother’s Burden Memorial Walk, is part of the Firehood Foundation Walk and highlights Public Safety employees’ illnesses such as suicide and PTSD.

Photos by Eddie Froshour

The Firehood Foundation Walk began in Florida and will end in Charleston on June 18 in time for the 14th anniversary of the Charleston Sofa Super Store fire.

The group was assisted earlier by Burton and Sheldon Fire Districts in Beaufort County, along with Colleton County Firefighters and Saint Paul’s Fire District assisting in Colleton and Charleston Counties on Saturday and Sunday.