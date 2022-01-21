Colleton County Fire-Rescue extinguishes fire at former Dayco plant

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue on Thursday responded to the former Dayco Plant on Thunderbolt Drive.

A crew passing by noticed black smoke venting from the roof around 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found “flames shooting approximately ten feet high from a three-foot vent pipe extending from the roof.”

Via CCFR

Construction workers inside the building used a blow torch as they tried to dismantle equipment. Residual glue inside the pipe caught fire, and a second fire ignited nearby.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was able to quickly extinguish both fires. No injuries were reported.

Safety issues are being addressed with the contractor.