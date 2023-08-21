COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County have released a detailed report of recent flooding in Walterboro.

The National Weather Service in Charleston and Colleton County Fire-Rescue reported early Friday that flooding was impacting the Ireland Creek-area. As water levels have fallen, officials are piecing together their reports.

Heavy rainfall Wednesday night led to standing water on Jefferies Highway near Cottonwood Lane and caused Ireland Creek to rise almost 4.5 feet, according to CCFR.

The National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey recently installed a water level gauge on the Ireland Creek bridge.

“Unfortunately, because it is brand new, we do not have any experience with what gauge levels correspond to actual observations,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Flood levels were minimal at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

By 11:00 a.m., officials said Ireland Creek was out of its bands and had caused minor flooding in the area.

By 12:45 p.m., water had entered the nearby Ivanhoe Apartments and flooded the Ivanhoe Shopping Center parking lot.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Walterboro Police Department barricaded several roads deemed impassable.

Water levels peaked at 10.51 feet Thursday evening. First responders say water had reached the bottom of apartment porches and entered a local laundromat.

High-water vehicles were utilized to lead several people to safety from the apartment complex.

“Foot traffic continued throughout the evening and the next day as people waded through knee-deep water to access their apartments,” CCFR Public Information Officer Captain KC Campbell said.

“Thankfully there were no injuries, no rescues were needed,” she continued.

Water levels dropped below flood levels by mid-afternoon on Friday.

“The weather service advised that our personnel provided them with excellent information. It is our hope that through our partnership with the weather service, we can establish alert criteria for the area, if flooding occurs in the future.” Captain KC Campbell said.

Colleton County Fire-Recues advises residents in the Ireland Creek- area to sign up for CODE RED alerts at www.colletonfire.com/codered stay informed in case of flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and law enforcement activity in the area.