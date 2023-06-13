COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were injured in a crash during severe weather Sunday afternoon in Colleton County.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 95 North near mile marker 55 at 4:10 p.m.

Three people were treated for injuries at the scene and then transported to local hospitals.

One passenger in the back seat collided with a tree during the crash and suffered a head injury.

Reports say the crash happened during a series of severe thunderstorms and was one of nearly a dozen incidents that occurred during the weather.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.