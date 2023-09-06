COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to an incident on Bowman Lane following a kitchen fire Monday night.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a passing motorist called 911 at 9:36 p.m. reporting flames from a home on Bowman Lane.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

CCFR arrived to find heavy smoke in the neighborhood and flames from the roof of the home.

Crews contained the fire to the kitchen and stayed on scene for three hours to investigate.

Officials believe the fire started near the stove and extended into the attic and roof.

No one was at home during the incident, and no injuries were reported.