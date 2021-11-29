Colleton County Fire-Rescue: Two adults, two kids injured in multi-vehicle crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two adults and two children were injured Sunday after a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue (CCFR), it happened near the 43 mile marker northbound shortly after 8:15 p.m.

CCFR said that the driver of a Volkswagen Passat “collided with a trailer being pulled” by another car. The Passat swerved into the median and struck a tree.

The impact of the tree obliterated the front end of the car. CCFR found the Passat’s engine about 20 feet away.











Via CCFR

A woman riding in the front passenger seat was trapped in the wreckage and crews had to use Holmatro extrication equipment to get her out. She was airlifted to MUSC’s trauma center.

The man driving the car was injured, but his injuries were not life threatening, according to CCFR.

Two children in the back seat were injured, one severely. The two children and the driver were taken to MUSC trauma center as well.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.