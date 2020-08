FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

COLLETON, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Colleton County Health Department on Tuesdays.

The testing is available from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only.

A referral is not necessary; those interested in scheduling an appointment should call (855) 472-3432.