Colleton County High School announces in-person graduation, students and guest must wear masks

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District has announced plans for in-person graduations.

District spokesman, Sean Gruber, said the Colleton County High School 2020 Graduation Ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. in the Cougar Stadium.

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, students will be given two tickets to give to guests of their choosing to attend the ceremony.

Tickets will be distributed to students during their graduation practice, which will be held at Cougar Stadium on June 4 at 10 a.m.

Students attending the practice session are to park in the Booster Club parking area. Graduation practice will not be open to the general public.

Additional information on event parking, social distancing guidelines and photography will be provided to students at graduation practice, and also placed on the high school and school district webpages.

Gruber said ticket-bearing guests will be seated next to each other for the entirety of the ceremony so each pair can be properly distanced from other guests. They will need to remain in their seats for the entirety of the graduation ceremony.

Anyone who has a fever or who is not feeling well should not attend the graduation ceremony.

Guests and students will be required to wear facial masks at all times during the ceremony. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed at all event entrances for use.

If severe weather prevents graduation from being held on that date, the ceremony will be rescheduled for June 8 at 8:30 a.m., also in Cougar Stadium.

Colleton County High School will stream the ceremony on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ColletonCountyHighSchool.