Colleton County High School cancels two football games due to COVID-19 exposure

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County High School has canceled their next football games against Wade Hampton and Ashley Ridge due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Out of caution, CCHS’s football program will be suspended for fourteen days as the team has to quarantine after an individual was exposed, school officials say.

The team played last Friday in the football jamboree at Berkeley High School.

Colleton County School District says that the district continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and will comply with safety measures in keeping students, staff, and families safe.