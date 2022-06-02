COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County High School will host graduation inside the main gymnasium as severe weather is expected over the weekend.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Maurice Cannon said that the threat of thunderstorms and heavy rain “could create an unsafe environment in our stadium,” where the event was originally supposed to be held.

Students will receive 10 tickets each, five of which will be for guests in the Main Gym, and five of which will be for guests in the overflow area at the Performing Arts Center and Auxiliary Gym.

The ceremony will be livestreamed in the overflow areas and available for public viewing at this link.