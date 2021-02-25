Colleton County High School’s head football coach announces resignation

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Google Maps

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County High School’s head football coach, Coby Peeler, announced he is stepping down.

According to a spokesman for the district, Sean Gruber, Peeler was hired by Colleton County School District Athletics in 2017.

“He compiled a 15-27 record over four seasons, with three playoff appearances and one playoff victory,” said Gruber. “Under Coach Peeler, the Cougars had their first winning season in 15 years.”

The district thanked Coach Peeler for his contributions to the Cougar’s football program and wished him well in future endeavors.

A reason for his departure was not given.

Colleton County School District will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES