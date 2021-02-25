Colleton County High School’s head football coach announces resignation

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County High School’s head football coach, Coby Peeler, announced he is stepping down.

According to a spokesman for the district, Sean Gruber, Peeler was hired by Colleton County School District Athletics in 2017.

“He compiled a 15-27 record over four seasons, with three playoff appearances and one playoff victory,” said Gruber. “Under Coach Peeler, the Cougars had their first winning season in 15 years.”

The district thanked Coach Peeler for his contributions to the Cougar’s football program and wished him well in future endeavors.

A reason for his departure was not given.

Colleton County School District will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.