COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County home was destroyed after a Thursday night fire.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to a single-story home at the intersection of Community Avenue and Strawberry Farm Road.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Crews arrived to find the home fully-involved and immediately began fire suppression efforts.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes, but crews remained on scene for three hours.

CCFR said that “the home appeared to be under renovation and an unattended debris pile was burning in the yard.” Crews believe flames from the debris pile spread to the home.

The home was unoccupied when the fire started and no injuries were reported.