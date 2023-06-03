COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County family lost their home Saturday morning in a fire on Ruffin Road.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Ruffin Road at 1:26 a.m. Saturday.

Units arrived to find a two story wood home “well involved with flames consuming the roof.”

Firefighters confirmed that there were no occupants in the building.

Crews were able to stop the spread of the fire, however the second story collapsed resulting in heavy damage to the home.

CCFR says the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Some personal items were saved but the home suffered major damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.