Colleton County inmate found dead, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate was found deceased at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue crews responded to the detention center Wednesday night in response to a deceased inmate.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately notified and is handling the investigation.

Deputies say the Colleton County Coroner’s Office will release details about the inmate later.

Officials say the investigation is on-going.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts and prayers remain with the family,” the department said in a news release.