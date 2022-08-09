This flyer, containing images of Dominique Holmes, was provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July.

The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone who may have information about what happened to please call 843-549-2211 or email Sgt. Ballard at bballard@colletoncounty.org.

Both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division are still processing evidence from the shooting and are “committed to bringing justice” for Holmes’s murder.