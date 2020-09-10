Colleton County man, 94, injured after becoming pinned under his tractor

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 94-year-old Colleton County man was injured Wednesday after becoming trapped under his tractor.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Lodge Highway in the Town of Smoaks.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the elderly man was mowing grass around a large pond when the tractor got too close to the edge, overturned, and rolled down an embankment.

The tractor landed on the edge of the water, pinning the man’s leg under the tractor and the side cutter.

Officials say the man, who was working alone, had his cell phone and was able to call for help.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Fire-Rescue crews arrived and used a backhoe and several tools to dig out enough of the mud to free the man and recover the tractor.

According to CCFR, the man was in stable condition when they first arrived at the scene. He was transported to Colleton County Medical Center for treatment.