COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was severely burned Sunday after a propane tank exploded in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a home on the 5400 block of Jefferies Highway shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Via CCFR Via CCFR

CCFR said that the man had multiple burns all over his body, some of which were third-degree.

CCFR crews treated the man on scene then took him to Colleton Medical Center. From there, he was airlifted to the MUSC Burn Center.