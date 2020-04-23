Colleton County man arrested for child exploitation

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man has been arrested in relation to a child exploitation investigation.

On Monday, investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) searched a residence on the 800 block of Barracada Road “in regard to an ongoing child exploitation investigation where numerous downloads of child pornography were known to take place.”

Lazarus Cockrum (30) was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child exploitation. He was denied bond at his Thursday morning bond hearing and is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting trial.

The Office of the SC Attorney General is assisting CCSO in prosecuting the case.