Colleton County man arrested on child exploitation charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced the arrest of Daniel Jean Bell (30) on multiple child sexual abuse material charges.

The Walterboro man was arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office after investigators received a tip that Bell “possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

Bell is being charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 170 years in prison.