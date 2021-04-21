Colleton County man convicted of murdering victim in broad daylight

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man was convicted Wednesday for a 2018 murder in which he shot the victim in broad daylight.

Jermaine Silas White (45) was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Lennon Lee Poland (24).

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case, Poland was sitting with friends “at a popular hangout spot” shortly before 4:00 p.m. when White “ran out of a wooded area nearby, pointed a gun at the back of Poland’s head, and shot him.”

Witnesses identified White by name to police, and surveillance footage was captured of White fleeing the scene.

The jury deliberated for only around 20 minutes before reaching a verdict.