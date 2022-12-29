COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man died Tuesday after being trapped under his mini-excavator.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the man was operating the device when it overturned, throwing him from his seat and pinning him under the machine.

Via CCFR Via CCFR

The man’s wife found him around 5:20 p.m. and units arrived minutes later, but said that “the man had no signs of life.” CCFR said “it is not known how long he was under the excavator.”

According to the family, the man was an experienced operator.