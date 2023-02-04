HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Colleton County man has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in December 2018.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jarvise Jenkins, 38, strangled 27-year-old Anelia Garvin and attempted to set her Varnville home on fire. Officials said the two dated several months before Garvin broke off their relationship.

A short time later, Jenkins strangled her, then used gasoline to start a fire to her home, though the flames didn’t extend inside the home.

The Varnville Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. after Garvin’s grandfather, who lived at the home, was awakened by the smell of smoke.

Investigators on the scene then found Jenkins’ DNA on a cigarette butt on the edge of the bathtub where Garvin’s body was found.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.