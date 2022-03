COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man was hospitalized Tuesday after an accidental gunshot to the leg.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was walking along Verdier Street “when a small caliber pistol he was carrying fell from his pocket.”

Via CCFR

The gun discharged and hit him in the leg.

He was treated at the scene then taken to Trident Medical Center in stable condition.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.